Galaxy Watch Classic fan discovers bezel trick that looks like magic

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

TL;DR A Reddit clip shows the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic’s bezel still works when held above the screen, thanks to magnetic sensing.

The bezel uses a Hall sensor to detect changes in a magnetic field, rather than a mechanical connection.

The same system is used on the latest Galaxy Watch 8 Classic.

The rotating bezel is one of the Galaxy Watch Classic’s signature features, but it turns out that it doesn’t actually need to touch the smartwatch to work. It’s one of those quirks that makes sense when you see it, but still impresses.

A Reddit post from a Galaxy Watch 6 Classic owner shows the watch responding to bezel turns even when the ring is held about a centimeter above the display. Not only is it a neat visual demo, but it also reveals that the sensing is all done magnetically. Check it out below.

In the comments, other Galaxy Watch fans explained that the bezel movement is detected by a Hall sensor, a tiny component that registers changes in a magnetic field. Small metal balls under the ring provide the familiar tactile clicks that trick the mind into thinking the system is mechanical. This magnetic setup also explains a few quirks, like accidental scrolling when the watch is on a magnetic charger.

Samsung has used this same system for multiple generations, including the latest Galaxy Watch 8 Classic, so the hover-and-spin trick should work there too. However, now that you know it’s magnets doing the magic, it’s probably not worth dismantling your watch just to prove it.

