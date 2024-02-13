The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 LTE plunges to just $179.99 (50% off!)

Andy Walker / Android Authority

We thought we’d spotlighted some good Samsung smartwatch deals this morning, but Amazon was holding out on us. The retailer just dropped the best Galaxy Watch 5 deal ever, and that’s not hyperbole. The 44mm LTE model of the wearable just dived to $179.99 — a full 50% off retail. Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 (44mm, LTE)

You really need the context to understand what a sensational deal this is. Until today, the highest-spec model of the Galaxy Watch 5 had never been available for under $250, even in the biggest sales events of 2023. That’s such a big departure from the usual sales pattern that we almost thought it was a price glitch, but we don’t advise you to look a gift horse in the mouth.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 (44mm, LTE) Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 (44mm, LTE) Subtle upgrades make a huge difference The Galaxy Watch 5 smartwatch offers a bigger battery, more sturdy body, and more comfortable fit than its predecessor. It supports Google Assistant and Google Maps navigation, while a body composition monitor, skin temperature sensor, and improved sleep tracking makes for an impressive health-tracking product. See price at Amazon Save $180.00

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 is powered by the 5nm Exynos W920 dual-core processor with 1.5GB RAM and 16GB internal storage, providing ample space for apps and data. This 44mm variant houses a 410mAh battery, and the watch’s display is protected by sapphire crystal, offering excellent durability. Wear OS provides seamless integration with Google services, including Google Assistant and Google Maps. It’s not the latest Samsung wearable anymore, but it’s still a high-performance smartwatch with robust health and fitness tracking capabilities.

The deal is unlikely to last long at this price. Get involved while you can via the widget above.

