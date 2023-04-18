Deal: Get the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic for just $129!

Walmart

Summer is coming, and if you’re looking to work on your beach body ahead of the sunshine, you’re unlikely to see a better smartwatch deal all week than this. Walmart currently has the excellent Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic on sale for just $129 ($221 off).

The Galaxy Watch 4 range may not be in the shadow of the more recent Galaxy Watch 5 line, but they’re still fantastic wearables. The Watch 4 Classic in particular, is a masterful combination of stylish form and extensive functionality. This deal is on the 42mm, Bluetooth model and is the best price we can recall on the device.

The physical rotating bezel of the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic was an upgrade on its predecessor, as was the bigger and brighter display, longer battery life, and new health features. They include an optical heart rate sensor (PPG), electrocardiogram (ECG), and bioelectrical impedance (BIA) sensor. This gives you a more holistic view of your current fitness and possibly even health conditions.

There’s no telling when this deal will end, with stock levels likely to dictate how long the offer is available. Hit the widget below to check it out for yourself.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic Classy, durable designs • Multiple size options • Wear OS 3 is all-around good Even if you aren't a huge Samsung fan, you'll find a lot to like. If you're looking for a high-end follow-up to Samsung's Galaxy Watch 3, look no further. Now with Wear OS on board, the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic will be perfect for your trip to the office or a night out. $129.00 at Walmart Save $220.99

Comments