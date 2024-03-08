Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) leak hints the tablet will switch to Exynos

WinFuture

TL;DR A new leak has provided renders and a few details about the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024)

The tablet could get an Exynos 1280 chipset.

The device could end up being largely similar to the previous model.

The Galaxy Tab S6 Lite, Samsung’s mid-range tablet, is slated to get a 2024 update. However, a new leak suggests that the update will be a fairly minor one.

A leak from WinFuture has provided a few renders and details of the 2024 version of the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite. Based on the leak, it appears there won’t be much of a difference between this device and the one that came out in 2022.

The tablet still has a 10.4-inch LCD display with a resolution of 2000×1200. For the cameras, it seems we can expect the same 8MP rear shooter and 5MP front camera. It also has S Pen support and the same 7,040mAh battery as before. However, there is one thing that will be different about this device.

The outlet says that the upcoming mid-range tablet will feature a different chipset. Instead of having a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor, Samsung will be switching to an Exynos 1280 SoC.

According to the leak, it appears Samsung is planning to launch versions of the tablet with and without LTE support. These will reportedly go on sale near the end of March for €400 ($437.45 USD).

