The Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus just hit an all-time low price of $169.99

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

The tablet has only been on sale a few times since its August release date, and this deal beats the previous best by $10. The offer applies to both colorways of the device that Amazon stocks and the higher storage capacity version is on offer too. You can get the 128GB model for only $219.99.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus Samsung's entry-level tablet is the best it's ever been. Samsung's budget-friendly Galaxy Tab A series gets even better with an upgraded processor, smooth 90Hz display, and a new, lower price. See price at Amazon Save $50.00

The Galaxy Tab A9 Plus takes Samsung’s entry-level tablet lineup to the next level. It now boasts a Snapdragon 695 processor and a larger 90Hz display, improving both performance and user experience. This 64GB storage model comes with 4GB of RAM, which is kicked up to 8GB RAM on the 128GB variant. Its quad-speaker setup delivers impressive sound quality for its class, and despite lacking a fingerprint sensor and S Pen support, its solid build and thoughtful features make it an excellent choice, especially at this price.

We don’t know if this deal will last the full span of the Amazon sale, so check it out while you can via the widget above.

