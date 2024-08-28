The Galaxy S25 Ultra could be thinner and lighter than all its competitors

Lanh Nguyen / Android Authority

TL;DR A new leak claims that the Galaxy S25 Ultra could be the thinnest and lightest Ultra phone of the year.

It will reportedly be thinner and lighter than the Pixel 9 Pro XL and the upcoming iPhone 16 Pro Max.

The phone is also tipped to bring some design changes that will give it a more comfortable in-hand feel.

Although we’re still months away from Samsung’s next Galaxy S series launch, we’ve already seen plenty of leaks about the Galaxy S25 Ultra. The upcoming flagship is rumored to come with several design changes that could make it much more ergonomic than its predecessors, and it might even be the thinnest and lightest top-end smartphone of the year.

Samsung appears to be exploring a more rounded design for its next flagship to give it a better in-hand feel. According to various sources, the Galaxy S25 Ultra could feature rounded corners that won’t dig into your palm and a new frame design that’s rounded off toward the back panel for a more comfortable grip. Reliable tipster Ice Universe has previously claimed that it might be the thinnest Galaxy S Ultra model so far, and they’ve now added that it could even be thinner and lighter than competing top-end models from Google and Apple.

In a recent post on X, Ice Universe has claimed that the Galaxy S25 Ultra “will be the thinnest and lightest of all Ultra flagship phones to be released soon, including the iPhone 16 Pro Max and Pixel 9 Pro XL.” This suggests that Samsung will somehow shave off over 12g on the upcoming model, given that the Galaxy S24 Ultra weighs 233g and the Pixel 9 Pro XL weighs 221g. That’s particularly impressive since the phone is rumored to bring quite a few upgrades in a thinner chassis.

The Galaxy S25 Ultra is tipped to include a new 50MP 3x telephoto rear camera, which could be a massive improvement over the 10MP 3x sensor on the older model. A Samsung executive has also announced that it will bring a top-of-the-line display upgrade. We expect to see Qualcomm’s latest flagship chipset on the device, but rumor has it that it won’t get any upgrades on the battery and charging front.

