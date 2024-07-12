New leak says it's not just the Galaxy S25 Ultra's corners that are getting rounded

Lanh Nguyen / Android Authority

TL;DR A new leak claims that the Galaxy S25 Ultra will feature a new frame design.

The frame will reportedly be rounded towards the back panel and straight on the display side.

It will be thinner than the frame on the Galaxy S24 Ultra and could make the device more comfortable to hold.

Although we’re still months away from the next Galaxy S series flagships, we’ve already seen plenty of rumors about the Galaxy S25 Ultra. The leaks indicate that Samsung could introduce several design changes on the top-tier smartphone, with the latest suggesting that the device may offer a redesigned frame for a more comfortable in-hand feel.

Reliable tipster Ice Universe recently claimed on X (formerly Twitter) that the Galaxy S25 Ultra will have a new frame design that’s more rounded towards the back panel and straight on the display side. This new design will make the frame thinner than the one on the Galaxy S24 Ultra and even reduce the size of the bezels on the left and right sides of the display.

Previously, Ice Universe has claimed that the Galaxy S25 Ultra will also be thinner than all previous Galaxy S Ultra models and feature rounded corners like the Galaxy Note 7. These changes, coupled with the new frame design, could make the phone more comfortable to hold.

Along with these design changes, leaks suggest that the Galaxy S25 Ultra will come with a new 50MP 3x telephoto camera and a 50MP ultrawide lens. There have also been rumors about Samsung switching back to Qualcomm’s Snapdragon processors for the Galaxy S25 series in all regions. However, we’ve also seen conflicting reports about the company hoping to improve Exynos 2500 chip yields to offer it on its upcoming flagships in select markets.

