Galaxy S25 Ultra fixes this annoying display flaw that plagued the S24 Ultra

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

TL;DR The Galaxy S25 Ultra appears to fix a display issue that plagued the Galaxy S24 Ultra.

The issue caused the screen to look grainy when at low brightness.

The two phones use different panels, so a fix won’t be coming to the S24 Ultra.

The Galaxy S24 Ultra is one of the best Android phones to come out of 2024. In addition to its powerful cameras, solid build, and seven years of software support, its bright, glare-resistant display is also a highlight. However, that display has a glaring issue that Samsung appears to have fixed on its recently launched Galaxy S25 Ultra.

You may remember seeing reports about screen graininess on the Galaxy S24 Ultra around the time of its launch. The issue would become apparent when owners lowered the screen brightness while in a dark environment. This infamous issue is known as the “mura” effect, where individual pixels are unable to maintain brightness level uniformity at lower levels of brightness.

If you were concerned about finding this problem on the Galaxy S25 Ultra, it looks like you don’t have to worry. Tipster Ice Universe on X (formerly Twitter) shared an image featuring an S25 Ultra panel compared to an S24 Ultra panel.

Ice Universe

In their social post, the leaker says “It has been confirmed that the S25 Ultra has fixed the issue of particles appearing in the S24 Ultra at low brightness, and the screen quality has been improved.” The leaker adds that you shouldn’t expect a fix to come to the S24 Ultra as this is a hardware problem and “they definitely don’t use the same panel.”

While it’s great that Samsung has fixed this problem on the S25 Ultra, graininess isn’t the only problem the S24 Ultra suffers from. Last month, owners reported that the display coating wore out in less than a year, causing the screen to look dirty and oily. Hopefully, Samsung has also fixed this issue on its latest flagship.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like