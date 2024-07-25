Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
Galaxy S25 Ultra leak points to disappointing battery and charging specs
- A leak may have revealed new details on the Galaxy S25 Ultra.
- The leak claims the Ultra has 3x mid-focus, 5x periscope, and 5x ultra-telephoto lens.
- The leak also says to expect a 5,000mAh battery with 45W fast charging.
We’re still a long way away from the launch of the Galaxy S25 series. Despite that, information about Samsung’s next-generation device is trickling in. The latest leak may have given us new details on the Galaxy S25 Ultra.
On the Chinese social media platform Weibo, frequent leaker Digital Chat Station shared some information about Samsung’s upcoming flagship phone. According to the tipster, the handset has been filed for use in the country and that filing reveals the following:
- Snapdragon 8 Gen 4
- 3x mid-focus and 5x periscope ultra-telephoto lenses
- 5,000mAh battery
- 45W fast charging
DCS also makes a comment about the battery and the charging rate, essentially saying that the charging rate is far behind what’s available and 5,000mAh will be old news by the time the S25 Ultra launches. They suggest that 6,000mAh will likely be the standard in the country by that time.
From the standpoint of the charging rate, the tipster has a point. These days we’re seeing charging rates jump to the 100W and over range. By comparison, a charging rate of 45W sounds paltry. At the same time, however, it’s not like Samsung is alone here. Google has stayed with its 30W charging speed for years, while Apple’s iPhone 15 Pro Max supports 20W fast charging.
We’ve already seen leaks regarding the chip and cameras, but the battery and charging information is new. Outside of this leak, we know from previous rumors that these camera lenses will be 200MP (main), 50MP (telephoto), and 50MP (ultrawide). We have also heard that the Galaxy S25 will have 8GB of RAM and this could be the case regardless of the configuration.