Galaxy S25 Ultra leak points to disappointing battery and charging specs

We’re still a long way away from the launch of the Galaxy S25 series . Despite that, information about Samsung’s next-generation device is trickling in. The latest leak may have given us new details on the Galaxy S25 Ultra.

On the Chinese social media platform Weibo, frequent leaker Digital Chat Station shared some information about Samsung’s upcoming flagship phone. According to the tipster, the handset has been filed for use in the country and that filing reveals the following:

Snapdragon 8 Gen 4

3x mid-focus and 5x periscope ultra-telephoto lenses

5,000mAh battery

45W fast charging

DCS also makes a comment about the battery and the charging rate, essentially saying that the charging rate is far behind what’s available and 5,000mAh will be old news by the time the S25 Ultra launches. They suggest that 6,000mAh will likely be the standard in the country by that time.