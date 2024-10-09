Here's how Galaxy S25 series screen sizes compare

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

TL;DR A leaker has shared an image showcasing screen protectors for the upcoming Galaxy S25 series devices.

The screen protectors give us a fair idea of the display size difference between the three models.

The Galaxy S25 Ultra screen protector also highlights the updated display design with rounded edges.

Although we’re still months away from Samsung’s next-gen flagship launch, we’ve already seen plenty of leaks about the Galaxy S25 series. From rumored design changes to planned spec upgrades, these leaks have revealed quite a bit about all three devices in the lineup. Thanks to reliable tipster Ice Universe, we now also have a fair idea of the size difference between the models.

In a recent post on X, the leaker has shared an image showcasing screen protectors for the Galaxy S25, S25 Plus, and S25 Ultra. The screen protectors give us a side-by-side comparison of the display sizes and also showcase the updated rounded display design for the top-end Ultra variant.

The size difference between the three models seems to be largely the same as the Galaxy S24 series. However, previous leaks suggest that the Ultra variant will have a smaller footprint than its predecessor. Samsung will likely achieve this by slimming down the bezels around the display, but that isn’t apparent in this image. The screen protector for the Galaxy S25 Ultra does have the updated rounded edges we’ve seen in previous leaks, which could improve its in-hand feel.

Rumor has it that the Galaxy S25 series devices will also be slimmer than their predecessors, with the vanilla model allegedly measuring 7.2mm and the Ultra model measuring 8.2mm. If that’s the case, the devices may end up feeling more compact despite featuring the same display sizes as the Galaxy S24 series models.

Although Samsung may not offer larger screens on the Galaxy S25 series, the company is expected to equip all three models with the upcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chipset and include a new 50MP ultrawide camera on the Ultra variant. An executive has previously confirmed that the devices will feature top-of-the-line camera and display upgrades, and we expect to learn more details about these improvements in the months leading up to the launch.

