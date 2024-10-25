Galaxy S25 series may not use Samsung's best OLED panels

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

TL;DR The Galaxy S25 series may end up using M13 organic materials for the display.

The move is believed to be a cost-saving measure.

M13 materials are 20-30% less bright and efficient and have a 10-20% shorter lifespan than M14 materials.

With every new leak and rumor, the picture becomes clearer for what to expect from the Galaxy S25 series. A new rumor claims all three members of the Galaxy S25 family will use old display tech.

A report that comes from the Korean publication Electronic Newspaper claims Samsung is trying to save money on the development of the Galaxy S25 series. How will the tech giant attempt to save money? It looks like the display is one of the prime targets for cutting costs.

The report says that the company is preparing OLED panels that use M13 organic materials. For those not in the know, M14 organic materials are about 20-30% brighter and more efficient than M13 organic materials. M14 materials also have a 10-20% longer lifespan than M13 organic materials. Currently, the iPhone 16 Pro and the Pixel 9 Pro both have displays that use M14 materials.

Ross Young of Display Supply Chain Consultants also says the next generation Galaxy S line will use M13 materials. Young is a fairly reliable source regarding supply chain-related information, so this rumor sounds credible.

By using the older option, Samsung should be able to lower costs. But will Samsung pass on those savings to the customer? We have to wait and see, but we wouldn’t hold our breath. The Galaxy S25 series is expected to launch sometime between January and March of 2025.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like

Comments