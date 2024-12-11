Latest leaked Galaxy S25 dummy units appear to be missing some features

TL;DR New dummy units of the Galaxy S25 have emerged.

These dummy units appear to lack camera rings and a periscope camera module.

If you can’t wait for Samsung to reveal the Galaxy S25 series, hopefully, the mountain of leaks throughout most of this year has helped make the wait a little easier. But if all of that up until now still wasn’t enough, then you may be interested in this latest leak that shows off dummy units of the Galaxy S25. However, you may want to be a little wary of these pictures.

On X (formerly Twitter), Roland Quandt shared a collection of images that appear to show Galaxy S25 dummy units. Quandt points out that these dummies were manufactured in China and sold online.

While the images are fairly high quality, there are some issues here. If you look closely, you’ll notice that the cameras on the back are missing the rings that are expected to be on all models. You may also notice that the periscope camera isn’t there, which Quandt mentions in his post.

It’s important to note that dummy units aren’t always accurate, as they can often deviate a fair bit from the final design. They serve better as an indicator of the direction the company is headed rather than an actual representation of the final product. While it’s possible Samsung could make some last-minute adjustments, we think it’s unlikely.

It’s expected that Samsung will launch the Galaxy S25 series in late January. Samsung is also expected to launch One UI 7 at the same time as its flagship phone.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like

Comments