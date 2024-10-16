Galaxy S25 series leak shows how well these phones will fit in your hand

Aamir Siddiqui / Android Authority

TL;DR A new leak has emerged for the Galaxy S25.

The leak gives us a look at what appears to be the display glass for all three models.

We’re still months out from the launch of the Galaxy S25, but that hasn’t stopped the leaks from flowing out. A new leak may now give us a look at the display glass for all three models of the next-gen phone.

A well-known leaker who goes by Ice Universe on X (formerly Twitter) has shared two images they claim are the display glass for the Galaxy S25. One picture appears to show the glass for the Galaxy S25 Ultra with a privacy screen protector on it. The other image seems to show the glass for the base model, Plus, and Ultra in their natural state.

Although neither post shares any additional details, we do know a little about these displays, thanks to earlier leaks. The display on the vanilla model is expected to measure 146.9 x 70.4 x 7.2mm, which is smaller than the S24. However, the display size should stay about the same at around 6.17 inches. The exact measurements of the glass on the Plus and Ultra are still unknown, but it’s rumored that the Plus’ display will have a slightly bigger screen size than before.

As we get closer to launch day, more information about the panels should bubble up. Speaking of the launch, we don’t have an exact date, but Samsung has said that it will arrive at the same time as the One UI 7 rollout. We expect that Samsung is planning for a launch in January or February, just as it has for the last three releases.

