Boost Mobile is offering Galaxy S25 buyers a year of free service and $1,000 in savings

The Galaxy S25 series is finally here, and Boost Mobile is wasting no time offering some seriously tempting deals for anyone looking to upgrade. Known for its budget-friendly prepaid wireless plans, Boost is making Samsung’s latest flagship phones a lot more accessible without emptying your wallet.

While the phone themselves don’t come with any major upgrades, Samsung has at least opted to maintain the same pricing structure as last year’s Galaxy S24 series. That means the Galaxy S25 starts at $799.99 for the 12/128GB version, while the Galaxy S25 Plus will set you back $999.99 for the 12/256GB model.

For those who want the best of the best, the Galaxy S25 Ultra starts at $1,299.99 with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Pre-orders are already live, and you’ll be able to pick one up in stores starting February 7.

Boost Mobile’s offers take things a step further by presenting enticing incentives for both new and existing customers. With its Infinite Access plan, priced at $65 per month, Boost is promising unlimited 5G access and the chance to save up to $1,000 on Galaxy S25 purchases without requiring a trade-in or additional lines.

Additionally, customers who purchase the Galaxy S25 series outright, starting at $799.99, can enjoy a full year of free Boost Mobile service, giving them significant savings over the course of the year.

Sean Lee, Boost Mobile’s Senior Vice President of Consumer Product and Marketing, called the deals “unbeatable” and highlighted the Samsung Galaxy S25 series’ “blazing-fast speeds” on Boost’s nationwide 5G network. He also noted that the devices will support four-carrier aggregation on Boost’s network, further boosting their network speed and performance.

For those exploring other options, Samsung’s own trade-in promotions on its website are worth a look, offering additional ways to save on these premium devices.

