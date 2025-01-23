Search results for

Galaxy S25's new battery health data is sure to raise your anxiety about its longevity

You'll now have a better idea of how well your phone is aging.
Published on2 hours ago

Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus in Pinkgold Display
C. Scott Brown / Android Authority
TL;DR
  • Samsung introduced new battery health information with the launch of the Galaxy S25.
  • Users can now see information like Battery health (percentage), Battery cycle count, Manufacture date, and First used date.
  • It appears this info may not be available for everyone.

People are holding on to their phones for longer these days, which makes having a long-lasting battery more important than ever. Although having more information on the wear and tear of your battery can be anxiety-inducing, it can also be helpful for extending its longevity. That’s why it’s nice or maybe not (depending on your perspective) that Samsung has added additional battery health information on the recently launched Galaxy S25 series.

Samsung has finally given its phones extended battery health information. The feature has been around since Android 14, but Samsung is only now implementing it with the Galaxy S25 series on One UI 7.

Owners of the Galaxy S25, Plus, and Ultra will be able to see Battery health (percentage), Battery cycle count, Manufacture date, and First used date. This data can be found on the Battery information page (Settings>battery>battery information), as seen below.

Galaxy S25 battery health
@Razar_the_Raven

There’s only one problem, it seems this feature may not be available on all Galaxy S25 series devices. While we saw the additional battery health information at the Galaxy Unpacked event, the S25 units we have don’t have this feature.

It’s unclear what the reason could be as to why the feature is missing on some Galaxy S25 devices. It could be that some phones just haven’t received the required firmware update yet. There’s also a possibility this feature is meant to be exclusive to certain markets. It’s also unknown if the feature will eventually come to older Galaxy devices.

We have reached out to Samsung regarding the battery health information. This article will be updated once new information is available.

