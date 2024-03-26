Hideous Cybertruck-inspired Galaxy S24 Ultra launches, costs nearly $10k

TL;DR Caviar has launched a Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Cybertruck model.

The phone is limited to 99 units and costs $8,800 at the low end.

You can save 15% (or $1,320, nearly the price of a normal S24 Ultra) by paying in cryptocurrency.

Every year, we see a handful of modded smartphones from luxury brand Caviar. The company takes existing phones and makes them “better” by slapping a bunch of extra stuff onto the chassis, usually sourced from expensive materials, such as gold. As such, it was only a matter of time before we saw a modded Galaxy S24 Ultra — but we certainly didn’t expect anything like this.

Caviar’s Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Cybertruck model is, in brief, jaw-dropping (h/t Droid-Life). While it clearly delivers what you’d expect, it looks so awful that you wonder why anyone would spend even the list price on it, let alone the nearly 7x markup Caviar is asking for.

Check out the gallery below to see it for yourself.

Galaxy S24 Ultra Cybertruck model from Caviar

A normal Galaxy S24 Ultra has titanium rails, but Caviar went all-in on the material, with the entire body covered in it. This is likely a major reason for the phone’s price tag. It also uses “jewelry enamel” for the red and white accents.

Caviar, thankfully, limited this run to just 99 units. It will cost you $8,800 for the model with 256GB of internal storage. The 512GB goes up to $9,130 and the 1TB model maxes out at $9,490. If you want to save some money, you can get 15% off (or $1,320 at the low end) by paying in cryptocurrency.

Of course, as with all Caviar phones, there are no significant differences between this and a normal Galaxy S24 Ultra. Software, features, etc. are all the same.

We strongly advise not doing so, but if you want to buy one, pay Caviar’s site a visit.

