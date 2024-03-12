Galaxy S24 soars: Sales jump 14% over the S23 in the US

TL;DR The Galaxy S24 series is reportedly selling faster than last year’s model.

A report says Samsung’s latest flagship experienced double-digit sales growth in multiple markets.

Sales jumped up by 14% in the US compared to the S23 in the same amount of time.

It has been a couple of months since Samsung launched the Galaxy S24 series. Now a new report is telling us how well the latest flagship is selling and how it compares to last year’s model.

A report from ZDNet Korea, based on data from Counterpoint Research, claims that the Galaxy S24 series experienced strong sales between January 28 to February 17. For context, Samsung announced and opened up pre-orders in the US on January 17 and released the phones on January 31.

According to the report, worldwide sales improved by 8% when compared to the S23 in the same span of time. As for individual markets, the series enjoyed double-digit sales growth in multiple regions.

In its home market, Galaxy S24 sales reportedly surged by 22%. Meanwhile, it saw 28% growth in Europe and 14% growth in the US.

Among the three entries in the series, it appears the most popular model was the Ultra. The Ultra is said to have accounted for over half of the orders at 52%. However, the Plus managed to see an increase in orders compared to last year, moving up from 15% to 21%.

This data only reflects sales numbers, so it’s difficult to discern what motivated the increase in sales. It’s possible that Samsung’s bet on leaning into AI may have paid off.

