Samsung's excellent Galaxy S24 FE is already $100 off, weeks before Black Friday

The Galaxy S24 FE is a feature-packed phone sharing many of the same impressive features as its flagship siblings, including seven years of software support, all the best Galaxy AI features, and the overall quality that Samsung is known for. A surprise deal on Amazon is now dropping the price on this fresh release, making it a compelling buy for anyone looking for a flagship-adjacent experience without breaking the bank. Galaxy S24 FE for $553 ($97 off)

The Galaxy S24 FE’s 8GB RAM and 128GB storage version in Graphite is now listed for just $553, nearly $100 less than its official $650 price tag. For those wanting a splash of color, options like Mint, Blue, and Gray are also discounted, though slightly higher at $575. And if more storage is a must, the 256GB model in Graphite is now $635, down from $710.

Such a price drop is rare for a phone that has been on the market for less than a month, making the Galaxy S24 FE an even more compelling choice around the ~$600 price segment.

Lots to like about the Galaxy S24 FE Samsung has always walked a fine line with the Galaxy FE series, delivering high-value, feature-packed devices that are close to the company’s flagship models but at more accessible price points. The S24 FE builds on this reputation with several key upgrades, including a new Exynos 2400e processor — a step up from the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 found in the Galaxy S23 FE.

The phone also boasts the same ProVisual Engine as its flagship counterparts, making it a strong contender in the camera department. The camera system, while not always punching at the level of the Pixel 9, does include a versatile 3x telephoto lens, which the Pixel lacks.

Samsung hasn’t cut any corners when it comes to durability and longevity, either. The Galaxy S24 FE is built to last with Gorilla Glass Victus Plus on both the front and back, an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance, and the promise of seven years of OS updates. That software commitment is almost unmatched, placing the Galaxy S24 FE alongside Samsung’s top-tier flagships and Google’s Pixel line for future-proofing.

So, if you’re after a well-rounded smartphone with premium software, a gorgeous display, and lasting durability, the Galaxy S24 FE at these discounted prices is hard to beat. This Amazon deal makes it a prime choice in the mid-range market, giving you a taste of flagship life without requiring flagship dollars.

