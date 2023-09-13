The Galaxy S23 Plus is $300 off in this sensational 24-hour deal

Ryan Whitwam / Android Authority

The Samsung Discover Fall Sale has been unveiling Deals of the Day all week, and it may have just peaked with this fantastic offer. There’s $300 off the Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus until midnight in Wednesday’s deal — a straight price drop on the unlocked model with no strings attached. It suffices to say that it’s the best price we’ve ever tracked on the best Android phone for most people. Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus for $699.99 ($300 off)

You can save even more on the Samsung phone if you’re looking to trade in your old device, with as much as $615 in credit when you upgrade. This means the cheapest you could get the Galaxy S23 for today is $84.99.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus The Plus model of Samsung's 2023 flagship Galaxy S series. Matching the upgraded internals and refreshed design of the smaller release, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus goes even bigger with a stunning 6.6-inch AMOLED display. Running the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and packing an even bigger battery than its predecessor, expect solid endurance and performance for the duration of its extensive software support promise. See price at Samsung Save $300.00 Today only!

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus hit the sweet spot between premium features and value at retail price, which is what makes this such an exceptional offer. Powered by the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, the device boasts a stunning 6.6-inch OLED screen that delivers vibrant visuals. The camera setup, while not quite as advanced as the Galaxy S23 Ultra, is still top-tier, with a 50MP primary sensor, a 12MP ultrawide lens, and a 10MP 3x telephoto lens. A 4,700mAh battery is more than ample for a day’s use, and topping up is rapid thanks to 45W wired charging. The base model comes with double the storage capacity of its predecessor at 256GB, which should be plenty for most users.

You don’t have time to sleep on this Galaxy S23 Plus deal, so check it out while you can via the widget above.

