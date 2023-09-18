Galaxy S23 FE leak delivers 360 degree view of Samsung's upcoming phone

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR Another Galaxy S23 FE leak has shown up online.

The leak provides a rotating, 360-degree look at the S23 FE.

Believe it or not, another leak regarding the Galaxy S23 FE popped up this weekend. The new leak gives us a view of every side of the of Samsung’s upcoming smartphone.

On Saturday, renowned leaker, Evan Blass, took to X (formerly Twitter) to share a new render of the Galaxy S23 FE. Unlike previous renders we’ve seen up to now, however, Blass’s leak delivers a 360-degree view of the device. As a result, we get a great look at the front, back, and both sides of the handset.

The render shows the Galaxy S23 FE in what’s believed to be called its Black Graphite colorway. Thanks to a leak that appeared late last week, it should come with three other color options including Pearl White, Purple Lavender, and Olive.

As for the design, you may notice that the S23 FE has a striking resemblance to the Galaxy A54. It features a three-camera setup, which is likely to include a 50MP main camera, 12MP ultrawide, and 8MP telephoto. There’s also a physical volume rocker and a power button off to the right side.

The render doesn’t tell us anything about the screen. But, according to rumors, the display should be a 6.4-inch FHD+ dynamic AMOLED panel that offers a 120Hz refresh rate.

It’s unknown when Samsung plans to launch the Galaxy S23 FE. But when the time comes, it will likely roll out with two other Fan edition devices: the Galaxy Buds FE and Galaxy Tab S9 FE.

