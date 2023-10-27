Be careful: Samsung is playing loose with the Galaxy S23 FE's price (Update)

Ryan Haines / Android Authority Samsung Galaxy S23 FE

TL;DR Samsung announced its Galaxy S23 FE would be sold at $600.

On Samsung’s website, it says the phone costs $630.

The latest FE phone appears to be still listed as $600 on Amazon.

Samsung has offered a follow-up statement for the price discrepancy.

Update, October 27, 2023 (9:53 AM ET): Samsung has provided Android Authority with the following statement: We are excited to offer Galaxy S23 FE at the lowest at-launch price point ever for a Galaxy FE smartphone – providing the ultimate combination of value and performance to our consumers. Through our channel partners the Galaxy S23 FE is available for $599 through carriers as well as Unlocked for $599 at national retailers like Best Buy and Amazon. Original article, October 26, 2023 (4:13 PM ET): Today, Samsung’s Galaxy S23 FE officially goes on sale. Samsung announced that its latest Fan Edition phone would go on sale for $600, but the company’s store page is telling a different story.

Near the beginning of the month, Samsung launched the S23 FE, along with earbuds and new tablets. The phone has lower specs than the base model S23, but it also comes with a lower price, which was said to be $600.

If you go onto Samsung’s store page, you’ll notice that the S23 FE is listed as starting at $630 for the 128GB model. First spotted by Digital Trends, it appears Samsung may have raised the price of the handset by $30 at the last minute. This would put the S23 FE at only $70 less than the recently launched Google Pixel 8. The tech giant didn’t previously reveal the price of the 256GB model, but it’s listed as being $690.

To make things even more confusing, the price hasn’t changed on other sites. The smartphone is still being sold for $600 on Amazon.

To gain some clarity on this issue, Android Authority reached out to Samsung for an explanation. According to a spokesperson for the company, “The phone still starts at 599.99 for the carrier version. It’s only unlocked that starts at 629.99.” The strange thing is, however, the unlocked version on Amazon is still marked at the original stated price.

We’ll keep you updated as more information rolls in.

