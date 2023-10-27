Samsung confirms the unlocked Galaxy S23 FE is more expensive from its store

Yesterday, general availability opened up for the Galaxy S23 FE . When the $600 smartphone appeared on Samsung’s store page, however, the site said the unlocked model was $630. Samsung has now confirmed the unlocked version is $30 more expensive on its site, but not when you purchase the model from its retail partners.

When the Galaxy S23 FE was announced earlier this month, Samsung stated that the handset would start at $600. This made the latest Fan Edition phone $100 less than the base model Pixel 8. But when the listing went live on Samsung’s site , it was discovered that only the carrier models were selling for $600, not the unlocked version.

When asked about the pricing discrepancy, a spokesperson for the company told Android Authority, “The phone still starts at 599.99 for the carrier version. It’s only unlocked that starts at 629.99.” To make matters even more confusing, if you go to Amazon or Best Buy , the unlocked version is being sold for $600, just like the carrier models.

Samsung didn’t initially provide a price for the 256GB model, but it appears it is more expensive on the company’s store page as well. The unlocked device is said to cost $660 on both Amazon and Best Buy, but is $690 in the Samsung store.

The tech giant has now confirmed that the unlocked S23 FE is more expensive on its site, but you can still get the unlocked version for the original stated price from its retail partners. In a new statement from the firm, a spokesperson told Android Authority:

We are excited to offer Galaxy S23 FE at the lowest at-launch price point ever for a Galaxy FE smartphone – providing the ultimate combination of value and performance to our consumers. Through our channel partners the Galaxy S23 FE is available for $599 through carriers as well as Unlocked for $599 at national retailers like Best Buy and Amazon.

So if you were planning on getting an unlocked Galaxy S23 FE, Samsung’s store page won’t be the best place to get it. The better option is to head over to either Best Buy or Amazon.