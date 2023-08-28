Galaxy S23 FE has been sitting at the FCC since May and just gained approval

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung’s Galaxy S23 FE gained approval at the FCC on August 25.

The US variant carries model number SM-S711U.

The FCC application reveals that the phone has been in testing since May.

As we inch closer to the eventual launch of the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE, the device has passed through a variety of agencies like the Wireless Power Consortium and the Bluetooth SIG. Most recently, the device has been spotted at the FCC, and it appears the handset has been there for quite a while.

As discovered by SamMobile, an FCC application for the US variant of the latest Galaxy Fan Edition phone appeared online on August 25. The listing shows both the carrier-bound SM-S711U model number and the factory-unlocked SM-S711U1 model number. Samsung’s handset was approved by the FCC on the same day.

While we were already aware of the model number, something interesting this listing revealed is that the phone has been in the FCC’s hands since as early as May. And additional tests on both models were conducted between June 7 and June 27. Outside of that information, these listings don’t reveal anything new about the device.

Based on previous leaks and rumors, the US variant of the Galaxy S23 FE is rumored to house a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip. While Samsung could give it an Exynos 2200 processor in other markets. The phone is said to offer 128GB to 256GB of storage and a 4,500mAh battery with 25W wired charging. However, the Wireless Power Consortium website mentions that the handset only received a 4.4W maximum power rating for wireless charging. It may also get a dual-SIM variant at launch, according to the Bluetooth SIG listing that was spotted earlier this month.

We may not have to wait much longer for the Galaxy S23 FE either. An earlier leak claims that the handset could launch sometime in September.

Comments