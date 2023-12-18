Crazy $450 price drop on the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus is a festive treat

Hadlee Simons / Android Authority

A very good morning to all, especially whoever at Amazon decided that today was a good day for some all-time low prices on previous-generation Samsung phones. Both the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus and the Galaxy Z Flip 4 are at least $450 off for the first time ever — just in time for a Christmas treat to yourself.

The fantastic $549 deal price on the Galaxy S22 Plus is only available in the Phantom White colorway. It’s hard to care at this outlay, and you’ll be well advised to throw a case on the handset anyway. The device was one of the best Android phones of 2022 and still has plenty of updates ahead. While you wouldn’t pay the $1,000 retail price over getting the Galaxy S23 Plus or awaiting the Galaxy S24 line, a discount over $100 better than the previous best deal on the Galaxy S22 Plus represents sensational value.

The story is very similar when it comes to the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4. It’s an equally blockbusting deal, down from $1,000 to $534.99 in this case, although you have the choice of two colors with this handset: Blue and Graphite. Given that the phone’s successor was only an iterative upgrade, getting the Galaxy Z Flip 4 at almost half price is an absolute steal.

We’re not the first to spot these excellent offers, and we expect them to be popular. Check them out while you can via the widgets above.

