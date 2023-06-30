Samsung could re-release the Galaxy S21 FE

Eric Zeman / Android Authority

TL;DR A leak suggests the Galaxy S21 FE 5G may see a re-release in 2023.

The phone was initially launched in January 2022.

It’s said the handset will launch in India in 10 days.

We’re still waiting on Samsung to confirm the existence of a fan edition of the Galaxy S23. Leaks have suggested it’s coming later this year. But while we wait for that news to drop, another leak suggests we may see an older Galaxy FE phone reenter the market.

In a surprise turn of events, it appears the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G could get a re-release. Leaker Abhishek Yadav managed to get their hands on leaked promo material for the Snapdragon 888, 256GB of storage variant of the S21 FE 5G. According to Yadav, this handset is scheduled to launch in India in the next 10 days; there’s no information about how much it will sell for.

Exclusive 😆

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G Snapdragon 888 variant promo material. S21 FE snapdragon 888 variant will launch in India in the next 10 days.

– Navy Blue colour option

– Snapdragon 888#SamsungS21FE #SamsungGalaxyS21FE pic.twitter.com/qW6rkGrxZT – 256GB storage– Navy Blue colour option– Snapdragon 888 #Samsung — Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) June 30, 2023

In terms of specs, it seems the phone will be the same as the model that launched back in January 2022. However, the leak claims it will come in Navy Blue, making it a new color for the line. When the device first launched, it was only available in Graphite, Olive, Lavender, and White.

In our review of the S21 FE, we gave the phone 3.5 stars out of 5. Our reviewer thought the handset had an adequate display, battery life, processor, and cameras. However, it was only $100 less expensive than the Galaxy S22, which had better specs and a more appealing design.

Comments