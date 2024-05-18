Samsung quietly adds Camera Assistant support to the Galaxy S21 FE

Eric Zeman / Android Authority Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

TL;DR The Galaxy S21 FE can now use Samsung’s Camera Assistant app.

Some Camera Assistant features aren’t available for the FE phone.

It’s been almost two years since Samsung launched its Camera Assistant app. While the tech giant’s flagship Android phones have enjoyed the app’s benefits, that hasn’t exactly been the case for some of the Fan Edition phones. But it looks like Galaxy S21 FE owners can now take advantage of the app.

First reported by SamMobile, it appears Samsung quietly rolled out support for Camera Assistant to the Galaxy S21 FE. In fact, support may have come out as early as January, as that’s the last time the update was updated.

For those who don’t know, Camera Assistant is an app that allows you to customize Samsung’s stock camera app. For example, you can change how many photos are taken when the timer function is enabled. You could add a dedicated 2x zoom bottom in the viewfinder, and so on.

Unfortunately, it looks like the Galaxy S21 FE won’t receive support for the app’s full spectrum of functions. The outlet says the FE device won’t have the ability to disable auto lens switching. In addition, you won’t be able to disable automatic HDR image capture.

Although it would be nice to have these capabilities, something is better than nothing. On top of that, the firm could always add support for those features with a future update. You can get the Camera Assistant app by downloading it from the Galaxy Store.

