Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Flip 5 get a security boost with April's update

TL;DR This month’s security patch is headed for the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Z Fold 5.

April’s update comes with firmware versions F731BXXS1CXCK (Flip 5) and F946BXXS1CXCH (Fold 5).

The update is currently available in Europe, with other markets to follow soon after.

We’re only a few days into April and Samsung is right on time with its April 2024 security patch. The latest update has now arrived for the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Z Fold 5.

If you live in Europe, Samsung has started rolling out this month’s patch to its 2023 foldables. Small in size, the latest security patch comes with firmware version F731BXXS1CXCK for the Flip 5 and F946BXXS1CXCH for the Fold 5. As suggested by its size, this patch only serves to squash a few dozen vulnerabilities and not much else.

If you live outside of Europe, you won’t have too long for the update to come your way. It should make its way to other regions in the coming days.

The update arrives about a week after it came to the Galaxy S24, which is currently available for download in the US. However, the patch for the Galaxy S24 came with a few performance improvements as well.

To download the April 2024 security patch, all you have to do is go into your settings. Once you in Settings, locate Software update and tap on the Download and install button.

