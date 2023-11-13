Samsung Galaxy Fit 3 leak reveals big battery upgrade

Windows Report

Last week, we learned that Samsung may be working on a Galaxy Fit 3 fitness tracker. Now it appears the device has landed at two certification sites, revealing the tracker’s battery capacity and charging speed.

As discovered by GSMArena, it appears Samsung’s follow-up to its last fitness tracker was certified at both TUV Rheinland and the Indian BIS. The fact that the device achieved these certifications suggests it won’t be too much longer before the fitness tracker launches.

In the documents, however, we get some new information regarding the battery. Sporting the model number SM-R390, Samsung’s next-generation fitness tracker appears to have a battery capacity of 200mAh. In comparison, the Galaxy Fit 2 — which launched in 2020 — had a 159mAh battery.

As for charging, don’t expect anything too impressive. The fitness tracker is listed as having 5W charging, which is pretty typical for this type of device.

Outside of this news, there’s not really much information available at the moment. But based on the images from the earlier leak, it appears to have an AMOLED display. The back of the device also looks to have a heart rate sensor and pins for where the charging would happen. That report also suggested the tracker may run on Wear OS instead of the simpler OS on the Galaxy Fit 2.

