This is the biggest deal of 2023 on the best Samsung earbuds
The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro feature on our best wireless earbuds list as the best option for Samsung users, and today’s deal is your chance to pick up a pair on the cheap. Dropping to just $187.99 on Amazon, this is the lowest price we’ve tracked on the buds since the 2022 holiday season.
The top-rated buds weren’t subject to a significant discount during last week’s Prime Day sale and have only briefly come close to this great deal price a few times during 2023. Now you can pick up any of the three color options at a $42 markdown.
The cutting-edge noise cancelation of the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro is a standout feature, outdoing even the lauded Sony WF-1000XM4 in low-frequency noise isolation. Top-notch sound quality offers well-balanced audio, and while battery life isn’t among the best in the industry, you get around five hours per charge with Wireless PowerShare available from a compatible Galaxy device. They boast an IPX7 rating to protect against water damage, and the Samsung Find feature helps locate misplaced buds. Unless you’re a Samsung hater, you won’t be disappointed.
