This is the biggest deal of 2023 on the best Samsung earbuds

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

The top-rated buds weren’t subject to a significant discount during last week’s Prime Day sale and have only briefly come close to this great deal price a few times during 2023. Now you can pick up any of the three color options at a $42 markdown.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro Samsung's reliable earbuds upgraded The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro earbuds provide great sound and feature active noise canceling. They meld a great fit and comfort with a vast range of ear tips. Efficient ANC and five hours of battery life sweeten the deal. See price at Amazon Save $42.00

The cutting-edge noise cancelation of the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro is a standout feature, outdoing even the lauded Sony WF-1000XM4 in low-frequency noise isolation. Top-notch sound quality offers well-balanced audio, and while battery life isn’t among the best in the industry, you get around five hours per charge with Wireless PowerShare available from a compatible Galaxy device. They boast an IPX7 rating to protect against water damage, and the Samsung Find feature helps locate misplaced buds. Unless you’re a Samsung hater, you won’t be disappointed.

Hit the widget above to learn more about the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro deal.

