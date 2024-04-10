Samsung's Galaxy AI opens up to even more languages and dialects

Adamya Sharma / Android Authority

TL;DR Galaxy AI is gaining support for more languages for three new languages: Arabic, Indonesian, and Russian.

Samsung is also adding three new dialects: Australian English, Cantonese, and Canadian French.

Four more languages will be added later this year.

When Galaxy AI was unveiled during Galaxy Unpacked in January, the software supported up to 13 languages. Samsung will soon expand the number of supported languages to 16.

In a blog post, Samsung announced it will be expanding support for three new languages. Galaxy AI will now be able to understand Arabic, Indonesian, and Russian. Along with those three new languages, the company is also adding three dialects: Australian English, Cantonese, and Canadian French.

The tech giant says it plans to start rolling out these languages starting in April and throughout the coming months. When they become available, they’ll appear as language packs you can download from the Settings app.

Samsung isn’t stopping at just these three languages either. The company says it plans on further expanding support later this year by adding Romanian, Turkish, Dutch, and Swedish. It also plans to add traditional Chinese and European Portuguese later this year as well.

Galaxy AI offers a host of features, but arguably some of the more impressive ones revolve around the system’s translation abilities. For example, Live Translate allows for real-time voice and text translations of phone calls, while Interpreter translates live conversations through text. Now that Galaxy AI supports more languages, these features should become that much more useful.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

Comments