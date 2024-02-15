Samsung's upcoming Galaxy A35 5G found on the Google Play Console

MySmartPrice

TL;DR A listing for the upcoming Samsung Galaxy A35 5G was spotted on the Google Play Console database.

The listing confirms the design and a few of its specs.

This mid-range phone will come with an Exynos 1380 CPU.

Samsung may have just launched its big flagship phone for this year, but what about its mid-range phones? The announcement of one of its mid-range handsets appears to be inching ever closer as it was just spotted on the Google Play Console database.

As discovered by MySmartPrix, the Galaxy A35 5G was seen in a listing on the Google Play Console database with the model number SM-A356E. In addition to the model number, the listing also included a few details about the device.

It appears the phone will run on an Exynos 1380 chip, joined by an ARM Mali G68 GPU. Along with the CPU and GPU, it will have 8GB of RAM. As for the display, you can expect a resolution of 1080×2340 with a pixel density of 450 DPI.

Although the listing doesn’t reveal much about the handset, it does provide a render of the Galaxy A35 5G. Based on the image, it has a triple camera setup, a top center-aligned selfie camera, and a flat display. We also get another look at the “Key Island” design, where the volume and power buttons sit. At this time, it’s unknown when Samsung plans to launch the device.

