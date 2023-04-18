Galaxy A24 leak reveals an unusual color option along with specs

WinFuture

TL;DR A new leak gives us a look at the Galaxy A24 in three colorways.

The leak may have also revealed the price and some of the specs.

The phone may launch with Android 12.

Last month, leaked promotional renders of the Galaxy A24 gave us a first look at Samsung’s next budget phone. Now a new Galaxy A24 leak has given us even more information to parse through, as well as new full-body renders of the device.

As discovered by WinFuture, the leak shows Samsung’s yet-to-be-announced handset in three colors. Those three colors include black, lime green, and something more unusual. It appears the third option is some sort of color-shifting metallic-like mirror. It’s hard to get a good grasp on how this color will look out in the wild based on these renders, but it will be interesting to see.

In the previous leak, the renders showed there would be a burgundy color option. But it appears that colorway is missing in this latest leak.

According to the outlet, the back panel and frame will consist of plastic. But it maintains Samsung’s 2023 design language with a flat back and lack of a camera island. It also appears the display will sport an Infinity-U design for the selfie camera.

Moving on to the specs, the Galaxy A24 leak claims it will have a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 2,340 x 1,080. The phone could run on a MediaTek Helio G99, offer 4GB of RAM, and have 128GB of expandable storage. It may also have a 5,000mAh battery, NFC connectivity, and dual-SIM capabilities. And the A24 could feature a 50MP main camera, 5MP secondary camera, and 2MP macro camera.

As for the price, it appears that the phone will launch initially in the Middle East for €200. There’s no word on US pricing. Something that will come as a disappointment is it appears the device will roll out with Android 12 instead of the latest Samsung Android 13 update.

Unfortunately, there was no mention of when Samsung will release the phone. We’ll just have to wait until more information comes our way.

