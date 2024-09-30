Check out every color of the Samsung Galaxy A16 5G and 4G

YTECHB

TL;DR Renders of both models of the Samsung Galaxy A16 have leaked.

The renders reveal the three colorways for the 5G and LTE models.

It’s said that the 5G model will have a Dimensity 6300 chip in India and Thailand and an Exynos 1330 everywhere else.

It’s believed that the Samsung Galaxy A16 launch will be sooner than later. However, that hasn’t stopped leaks from giving us details about the cheap Android phone. The latest leak now reveals all three colorways for both the 5G and 4G models.

According to YTECHB, the Galaxy A16 5G will feature a shiny back panel. That back panel is said to come in the following color options: Blue Black, Gray, and Light Green. A previous leak, however, had suggested that Gold would be the third color and not Gray.

It’s also reported that the main camera will be 50MP and the battery capacity will be 5,000mAh. Based on other rumors, we’re expecting a device with a 6.7-inch 90Hz screen, an Exynos 1330 or Dimensity 6300 series chipset, 4GB/6GB/8GB of RAM, 128GB or 256GB of storage, and an IP54 rating.

Meanwhile, the LTE version is reported to be available in Black, Light Green, and Gray. Although two of the three colors share the same name as the 5G color options, these colorways appear to have a slightly different hue to them. This version of the phone is also missing the shininess of the 5G model’s back panel.

There aren’t many details about the 4G model. However, the outlet says this model will have 128GB of storage, just like the other model.

It’s not certain what day Samsung plans to launch the Galaxy A16. However, rumors are claiming that it could release by the end of this month or early next month.

