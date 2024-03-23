From season 3: Release window and other rumors

Small screen horror that Stephen Kin approves of? Sign me up, please. For those in the dark, From is a show about inhabitants of a town who are trapped there forever, and tormented by shape-shifting monsters who come out when the sun sets.

Let’s get into the From season 3 release window, plot expectations, and cast details. And whether season 3 will finally answer the ultimate question: Is escape a possibility?

Is there a season 4 of From? Yes. Harold Perrineu (who plays Sherrif Boyd Stevens on the show, a vital character) reassured a fan online who had posted about fears of the show being canceled, saying: “We started filming Season 3…. So I think you’re good.”

The WGA strikes may have delayed release timelines, but the show will definitely go on.

When is season 4 of From coming out? From season 1 and 2 dropped in February 2022 and April 2023 respectively, so chances are season 3 would follow the same release pattern. The WGA strikes may have delayed production. We speculate season 3 will have a summer release, and we’ll update this post as soon as we get more news.

Interestingly, the show’s official account commented on Taylor Swift’s new album release announcement, with a picture of a talisman from the show.

Does this mean the show is going to be released on the same day? Only time will tell, but things look promising.

What to expect from season 4 of From? Warning: There are spoilers in this section.

First, a quick recap of what’s happened so far. In season 1, the Mathews family encounters a fallen tree on the road and takes a detour through a small town to get to their destination. As they try to drive through it, they find themselves repeatedly on the same road, until they veer off-road and have an accident. The townfolk help them with a strange urgency, with a desperation to get back indoors before nightfall. Soon the Matthews family realizes there is no leaving this town, and that every inhabitant had had the same experience: they saw the tree, took the detour, and were never able to leave again.

In season 2, we see the inhabitants trying to leave the town, and a lot of theories about what could actually be happening to them — is it all just a dream? Did they die and end up in purgatory, or are they trapped in a simulation of some sort?

Michael Wright, head of MGM +, says, “The first two seasons of From captivated critics and terrified and engaged fans, who have formed a thriving online community that is trying to put the pieces together week by week as the secrets of the nightmarish town — and possibly beyond — are slowly revealed. We can’t wait for fans to see the surprises ahead in season 3, which promises more scares and mysteries, but also more answers.”

A foreboding nursery rhyme and the growing number of cicadas in season 2 could be a sign that the townsfolk are running out of time.

Let’s get into what could happen in season 3.

The fate of Tabitha After being pushed out of the tower window by the boy in white, Tabitha wakes up in a hospital in the outside world. The next season could delve into her struggles to convince others about the existence of the nightmarish town, her efforts to reunite with her trapped family, and the potential consequences of her escape.

The entity and the music box Boyd’s destruction of the music box seems to have ended the immediate threat to the town. However, the true nature of the entity responsible for the town’s horrors remains a mystery. The next season could explore the origins and motivations of this malevolent force and its connection to the music box.

The parasitic worms and their impact Before his death, Martin transferred parasitic worms to Boyd, which Boyd then passed on to a monster, killing it in the process. The implications of these worms and their potential to be used against the creatures could be a significant plot point in the upcoming season.

The ghastly children and the symbol Jade’s discovery of the seven ghastly children and the mysterious symbol in the tunnels suggest a deeper layer to the town’s mysteries. The next season could unravel the significance of these children, their connection to the town’s origins, and the meaning behind the recurring symbol.

The relationships between the townspeople As new arrivals from the bus integrate into the town and existing residents forge new alliances, the dynamics between the characters are bound to shift. The next season could explore the evolving relationships, conflicts, and power struggles among the townspeople as they continue to navigate their harrowing circumstances.

The faraway trees and interdimensional travel The “faraway” trees, which allow individuals to be transported to different locations or dimensions, are another intriguing aspect of the town’s mythology. These trees seem to be connected to a larger network of supernatural pathways, possibly linking the town to other realms or realities. The next season could delve deeper into the workings of these trees and their significance in the grand scheme of the town’s mysteries.

From season 4 cast Here’s who’s coming back as who: Ricky He as Kenny Liu

Elizabeth Saunders as Donna Raines

Simon Webster as Ethan Matthews

Catalina Sandino Moreno as Tabitha Matthews

Corteon Moore as Ellis Stevens

Avery Konrad as Sara Myers

Harold Perrineau as Boyd Stevens

Hannah Cheramy as Julie Matthews

Pegah Ghafoori as Fatima Hassan

David Alpay as Jade Herrera

Scott McCord as Victor

Eion Bailey as Jim Matthews

Chloe Van Landschoot as Kristi Miller

Where to watch season 4 of From? You can stream From on MGM Plus in the US.

From season 3 trailer We don’t have a trailer for From season 3 yet. Have another look at the trailer for season 2, while you wait.

