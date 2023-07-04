Here's how to get a free $5 credit for Amazon Prime Day

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

We’re just one week out from one of the biggest sales events of the year, and this bonus deal that Amazon just announced is a great way to maximize your budget on Prime Day. If you buy a $50 Amazon eGift Card, you’ll get a free $5 credit added to your account to spend.

Spending $50 to get $5 may not seem that big a deal, but if you were already planning on spending at least $50 on Prime Day anyway, it’s a no-brainer. You can buy the gift card for yourself, score the free credit, and you’ve got $55 ready to splurge on the tech you’re most interested in.

Buy a $50 Amazon eGift Card and get a free $5 credit Buy a $50 Amazon eGift Card and get a free $5 credit Next-level Amazon shopping, with streaming services and more Amazon Prime is a subscriptions service that gives you access to expedited shipping, exclusive deals, media streaming, photo storage and much more. If you want to take your Amazon account to the next level, Prime is your best option. See price at Amazon Save $5.00

To take advantage of the promotion, hit the widget above and press the yellow button on the page to activate the offer. You then buy the $50 gift card and await the confirmation email of your free credit.

You’ll need Prime membership to take advantage of the deal, but you can try Prime for free for 30 days, which will also mean you have a membership during the main event and can take full advantage of the great offers.

This free $5 credit deal can only be claimed until July 10, so hit the widget above and follow the instructions to lock in your free cash.

