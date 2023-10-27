How to get a free $100 Amazon gift card when you buy a Galaxy S23 FE

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

The Samsung Galaxy S23 FE is a slightly watered-down version of the fan-favorite Galaxy S23. It cuts a few corners to keep the price low but still delivers in more than a few ways, such as with wireless charging, a powerful processor, and a full IP68 rating. At a list price of $599 for the unlocked model, what’s not to love? Well, what if you throw a free Amazon gift card into the mix?

For a limited time, you can buy a Galaxy S23 FE from Amazon and get a free $100 gift card for doing so. That means you still get the stellar $599 price for the Galaxy S23 FE but simply earn an easy $100 on top of it. Simple, right?

The trick is to select the proper model when checking out at Amazon. If you don’t, you might accidentally get the standard version, which does not have a free gift card. We’ve made it dead simple: just click the link below! Get a free $100 Amazon gift card with a Galaxy S23 FE

Note that this works for both the standard 128GB model ($599) and the 256GB version ($659) in all four colors (Cream, Graphite, Mint, and Lavender). Upgrading to the bigger storage variant doesn’t earn you a bigger gift card, though.

Also, you can make the deal even sweeter by getting the free Amazon gift card and the Galaxy Buds FE for only $49.99 or 50% off the list price of $99.99. That means you’d get the 128GB version of the Galaxy S23 FE in your favorite color, a set of Galaxy Buds FE, and a free $100 Amazon gift card for a total of just $649. That’s quite the bargain! You could also get the 256GB model of the phone instead for a total of $709.

Remember that the unlocked version of the Galaxy S23 FE is more expensive from Samsung (for some reason, Sammy is charging $629 for the unlocked phone). So this Amazon deal really is the best around!

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE Samsung Galaxy S23 FE Slightly larger than S23 • Good size battery • Competitively priced MSRP: $599.99 More than just a Fan Edition The Samsung Galaxy S23 FE landed as more than just a slimmed down S23, it's a fourth size phone in the line. With a 6.4-inch display, it's larger than the S23, but smaller than the S23 Plus. Running the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, this phone offers few compromises over the S23 for a decent cost savings. See price at Amazon See price at Samsung See price at Amazon Save $100.00 See price at Amazon Save $150.01

