Track your goals with almost 50% off the Fossil Gen 6 Wellness Edition

It’s less than four weeks until 2024 rolls around, and many of us start thinking about our fitness again. A health-oriented smartwatch is the ideal motivator to start chasing down your goals, and 47% off a top model is even better. That’s what this Fossil Gen 6 Wellness Edition deal is offering, with the smartwatch reduced to just $159 on Amazon right now. Fossil Gen 6 Wellness Edition for $159 ($140 off)

This discount matches the Black Friday sale on the aesthetically pleasing device and equals the all-time low price. All three colorways are available at the promotional price, so you can choose the one that best matches your workout kit.

Fossil Gen 6 Wellness Edition Fossil Gen 6 Wellness Edition The Wellness Edition of the Fossil Gen 6 packs the same features but also Wear OS 3 The Fossil Gen 6 Wellness Edition is essentially a souped-up version of the vanilla Gen 6. Most notably, it features Wear OS 3, making it the first Fossil watch with the new operating system. It also has a few additional wellness features to round out the package. See price at Amazon Save $140.00

The Gen 6 Wellness Edition — the first Fossil smartwatch to feature Wear OS 3 — is a health-focused wearable designed for a modern lifestyle. It boasts a 1.28-inch always-on touchscreen display, housed in a 44mm case available in black, silver, or rose gold. The watch is equipped with 8GB of storage, 1GB of RAM, and supports on-wrist calls when paired with a compatible smartphone. It features a unique Wellness App for tracking health and fitness metrics, including SpO2, heart rate, sleep tracking, and automatic workout detection. It also offers support for Amazon Alexa, Spotify, and YouTube Music, with more apps accessible via the Google Play Store. The device includes a compass, an altimeter, and three watch faces, and a Wellness Gauge for essential stats. Compatible with both Android and iOS, it connects to Fossil’s redesigned companion app.

