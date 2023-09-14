The Fossil Gen 6 smartwatch hits its 2nd lowest price ever at just $173

Eric Zeman / Android Authority

With Apple and Google bringing new devices to the wearable market recently, it’s easy to forget that Fossil still has some of the best smartwatches you can buy in its lineup. One of the top picks from the manufacturer, the Fossil Gen 6, just dropped to $173.46 in a new Amazon deal, which is only the second time it has hit such a low price. Fossil Gen 6 (44mm) for $173.46 ($127 off)

The hybrid smartwatch and fitness tracker has only once been available for less on Amazon during a very brief window in April of this year, so deep discounts such as this are rare. This particular deal is on the 44mm men’s model of the watch in black.

The Fossil Gen 6 offers a well-rounded experience to anyone eager for a Wear OS device without an overly sporty aesthetic. Available in a varierty of colors, the watch features a bright, colorful display, timeless design cues, and a handful of useful health and fitness tracking tools. It's also compatible with both Android and iOS phones.

Blending style and functionality, the Fossil Gen 6 offers a vibrant AMOLED screen and a trio of buttons on the side for a classic touch. Fossil has made significant upgrades from the Gen 5, including the integration of the Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 4100 Plus chipset. Combined with an enhanced heart rate sensor and a pulse oximeter, this ensures solid performance and provides insightful health metrics, such as blood oxygen levels. Charging is quick, with the battery reaching about 80% in just 30 minutes, and the Fossil Gen 6 has the latest Wear OS software. This earned it a place on our list of the best Wear OS watches, so we weren’t going to let a 42% price drop on it escape our attention.

