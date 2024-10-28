Your Ford vehicle could be getting a big Android Auto upgrade

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

TL;DR Google and Ford are releasing a major upgrade to the Android Auto experience in Ford EVs.

This upgrade brings features like integrating battery level estimates and NACS chargers in Google Maps and battery preconditioning for faster charging.

For now, these updates are rolling out on the Ford Mustang Mach-E and F-150 Lightning.

Ford and Google are launching new Android Auto features aimed at making road trips smoother and more convenient for Ford’s Mustang Mach-E and F-150 Lightning drivers. As part of this collaboration, Ford’s electric vehicle owners will soon have access to smarter navigation tools for managing charging stops and tracking battery levels through Google Maps on Android Auto. (h/t: 9to5Google)

While Ford and Google initially announced these updates at CES 2024, Ford’s Anthony Phillips recently confirmed that they’re finally rolling out, tailored to Ford’s Android Auto-enabled vehicles. For now, these improvements are focused on Ford’s electric truck and SUV, with the possibility of expanding to other models later.

The update’s standout feature is the integration of real-time battery level estimations within Google Maps. When navigating to a destination, drivers will now see a prediction of their remaining battery charge upon arrival. This functionality, which was previously exclusive to vehicles with the built-in Android Automotive system, is now available on Ford EVs with phone-based Android Auto.

Addressing the growing need for accessible charging infrastructure, the updated Android Auto on Ford vehicles will also incorporate NACS chargers support into Google Maps. This means drivers can easily locate compatible charging stations, including Tesla Superchargers, which are accessible to Ford EVs via an adapter.

Beyond navigation, the updates optimize the charging process itself. When a DC fast charger is selected as a destination, the vehicle will automatically initiate battery preconditioning while en route. This ensures the battery is at the ideal temperature for efficient and rapid charging.

Ford’s update also brings smaller but handy improvements, like displaying nearby amenities at charging stations. And for those who may need an extra nudge about charging needs, Google Maps now shows a “minimum recommended charge” for reaching certain destinations.

With Ford’s software update now rolling out, owners of the Mustang Mach-E and F-150 Lightning can test out these features by updating their cars and the Android Auto app.

