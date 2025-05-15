Deal: Score 67% off this highly rated lifetime 1TB cloud storage

Paying a monthly subscription fee for cloud storage is a cunning business model for companies. For example, if you want 2TB of storage on Google One, you’re paying $10 per month, or $100 annually. And you’ll usually need it for years rather than months, which really adds up when you do the math. Today’s deal is an excellent opportunity to stop that drain on your bank balance, with a lifetime plan for 1TB of Folder Fort cloud storage currently 67% off. Folder Fort 1TB Cloud Storage Pro Plan: Lifetime Subscription for $129.99 ($270 off)

You may not be familiar with Folder Fort, but the North American cloud storage service is the real deal. It’s currently rocking a 4.5-star average on TrustPilot, which is tough to attain for the best of businesses.

The 67% price drop to $129.99 listed on the deal page might actually be a conservative estimate. If you’re buying from the Folder Fort site, you’d be paying $90 annually for 1TB of storage, so you’d actually save much more than the listed $270 markdown if you use the service for just five years, let alone a decade or more.

What you get for your money is 1TB of secure space and unlimited collaboration. This browser-based platform works on any modern device and gives you full control over your files through an intuitive, easy-to-use interface. You can create unlimited workspaces and add as many users as you like, with each user getting their own free 1GB of personal storage. You have the option to share content via public or restricted links, and access your files from anywhere, whether you’re on PC, Mac, or mobile.

Backblaze powers Folder Fort, giving you strong encryption and fast performance when uploading or accessing large files. It also offers 24/7 support, so it’s a solid pick if you want secure cloud storage without recurring fees.

To get the deal, hit the widget above, claim the offer, and redeem your code within 30 days of purchase. It’s that simple, which is why it’s selling fast.