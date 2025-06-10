Foldables are going to miss out on this major Android 16 multitasking feature

TL;DR Foldables like the Pixel 9 Pro Fold won’t support on-device windowing in Android 16.

Only tablets will have the option of floating app windows, while phones with Desktop Mode will need an external display.

Desktop Mode support is optional for OEMs building phones and foldables.

If you were still hoping that Android 16 might finally let you run apps in floating windows on your foldable, you might want to temper those expectations. Despite the larger screens on foldables like the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, Android 16 won’t support on-device windowing for them.

That clarification comes from a Google response to Ars Technica, confirming that phones and foldables won’t be able to multitask with freeform app windows on their screens. Instead, they’ll only be able to use Android’s new desktop-style interface when connected to an external display like a monitor or TV. The only devices getting windowing on their built-in screens for now are tablets.

Mishaal Rahman / Android Authority

Even the external-display windowing feature won’t be guaranteed across the board on larger handsets. Google says it’ll be up to individual manufacturers whether or not their phones support Desktop Mode at all. So while Pixel devices will support windowing on external screens, others might stick to basic display mirroring with no added functionality.

The rest of Android 16 still strongly advocates for better large-screen support. Apps targeting the update will mostly be resizable by default on bigger displays, which should help make better use of space on tablets and foldables alike. It’s becoming mandatory, but developers can temporarily opt out until Android 17, and games are currently exempt.

Whatever the consumer demand for on-device windowing, it seems like only a matter of time before it happens. This is just a small reality check for anyone who might have been expecting foldables to become mini desktops overnight.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.