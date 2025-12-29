Forget dual-screen gaming handhelds; it's foldable-screen time

TL;DR One-Netbook teases its upcoming ONEXSUGAR WALLET console featuring a foldable display.

The 8.01-inch 4:3 foldable panel reportedly features a 2480×1860 resolution.

Few hardware details are available just yet, but the unit should run a flagship Qualcomm gaming chip.

Foldable screens have ushered in a new era for smartphones, empowering manufacturers to experiment with novel form factors and hardware designs. That’s led to some cool devices like Samsung’s new Galaxy Z TriFold, but this tech isn’t phone-exclusive, and we’ve also seen how it promises to help reinvent laptops. What’s next for foldable displays? According to one new teaser, it looks like we’re about to see what they can do for portable gaming consoles.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.

Earlier this year, we checked out the innovative ONEXSUGAR SUGAR 1 from One-Netbook, featuring a crazy dual-screen transforming design and some of the best Android console performance around. For as cool as that one was, though, this new handheld might be the manufacturer’s slickest yet: the ONEXSUGAR WALLET (via IT Home).

The narrow, elongated ONEXSUGAR WALLET unfolds to reveal what’s reportedly a 8.01-inch screen in a 2480×1860 resolution — that’s a perfect 4:3 aspect ratio for you retro-gaming fans looking to get back to the days before everything went widescreen.

Unfolded, we see a layout with dual analog thumbsticks, a D-pad, four primary face buttons, and what look to be four system or menu buttons. There are dual shoulder triggers on each side, and on the back we see a fan grille for cooling. Over on the video-sharing site BilliBilli, the ONEXSUGAR account shares a teaser video of the console in motion:

That makes for a very alluring preview, but we’ve still got a whole lot of questions we’d love answered before we start getting too excited about this launch. The WALLET is reportedly powered by a flagship-class Qualcomm gaming chip, but which one, and with how much RAM?

We’re also a little confused by some of the details surrounding this teaser, like IT Home’s note that “when folded, it allows for split-screen interaction; when unfolded, it becomes a large, immersive screen.” It’s not clear to us, looking at what we have here, how you’re supposed to use the ONEXSUGAR WALLET at all when it’s folded shut — there’s no hint we’ve spotted of any external screen.

There’s also the big question of pricing, and with a foldable screen in the mix, that could end up being the single most important variable here. Hopefully we can start filling in a few of these blanks soon, because this thing is just dripping with potential.

Follow