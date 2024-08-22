Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6 finally get in on the August security update

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung is finally bringing its first security patch update to the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6.

For now, the update seems to only be rolling out in Korea, though it’s likely to reach more markets in the coming days and weeks.

The update includes over 50 fixes, including one critical Android issue that’s being patched by Google directly.

While Android might be a flexible, powerful mobile OS, it is also not impervious to outside security threats, which is why Android security patches are so important. That’s especially true of Samsung’s August security update, which brings fixes for several high-level issues that affect Samsung’s devices as well as Android at large. We’ve already seen the update come to the Galaxy S24 and many older Samsung devices, but what about Samsung’s newest ones? Ironically, the Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Z Fold 6 are some of the only major devices that haven’t received the update — until now.

It seems the update has started rolling out in Korea, as first spotted by Tarun Vats on X (formerly Twitter). The updates carry build versions F956NKSU1AXH7 for the Fold 6 and F741NKSU1AXH7 for the Flip 6. For now, there are no reports of the Flip 6 or Fold 6 update reaching other countries, but once it starts rolling out in one region, it’s usually only a matter of days or weeks before it becomes more widely available.

So, what’s new? This is a pretty important security update actually, with roughly 50 fixes, 35 of which are directly from Google.

Many of these address moderate or high-level issues, though one particularly critical issue being addressed by Google is CVE-2024-36972. This vulnerability could reportedly allow attackers to bypass security and gain elevated device privileges. From there, an attacker could spy, install malware, steal banking information, and more. Samsung also mentions a few specific fixes that are included in this security patch for the Fold 6 and Flip 6. These include improvements to the palm detection feature while shooting images, a few small app updates, and, of course, the general fixes you’d expect.

Want a closer look at what’s being addressed? You can dive deeper by checking out the full security update log at Samsung’s website.

