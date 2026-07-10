Another power bank is getting recalled for overheating and fire risks

TL;DR Flaunt MagSafe Battery Charger power banks are being recalled for overheating and fire risks.

There have been multiple reports of injuries and minor property damage.

You’ll be able to request a full $65 refund or an $80 store credit.

Stop me when you’ve heard this one before. There are reports that a power bank with a lithium-ion battery is overheating and causing fires. If you own a Flaunt MagSafe Battery Charger, you’ll want to check what model you own. The company is officially recalling a specific model in the line.

Flaunt, the lifestyle and tech accessories maker, has issued a recall of its MagSafe Battery Charger. Specifically, the company is recalling MagSafe Battery Charger power banks that have the model number E33A. These power banks were sold in four colors: Melon (BL354CH), Black (BL913CH), Lavender (LA291CH), and White (WH871CH). The recall only affects Flaunt MagSafe Battery Chargers with this specific model number.

The reason for the recall is due to the power bank’s lithium-ion battery, which has the potential to overheat and ignite. As Flaunt warns, this poses a risk of serious injury or death from fire and burn hazards. According to the US Consumer Product Safety Commission, there was one report of a burned hand, another report of a burn to a consumer’s arm, and four reports of minor property damage.

What you need to do Check the back of your Flaunt MagSafe Battery Charger and see if it carries the model number E33A. If you have one of the recalled power banks, Flaunt recommends that you stop using it immediately. You’ll then want to register the device on Flaunt’s recall page. This will require you to write your initials, registration date, and the word “Recalled” on the front of the charger with a permanent marker.

You’ll then need to take a picture of the front of the device with those markings on it. A second photo will need to be taken, featuring the back of the power bank. From there, wait until the company confirms your registration before trying to dispose of it. Flaunt says it may ask you to return the power bank. If you don’t return the device, it’s recommended that you go to your municipal household hazardous waste (HHW) collection center to dispose of it.

What will you get in return? For those who are impacted by this recall, Flaunt says that you can request a full $65 refund. However, there’s also the option to get an $80 store credit.

Follow