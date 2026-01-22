Waze could finally be ready to roll out these features we've been waiting on since 2024

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Waze has sent out an email to users about upcoming features.

Five features were highlighted in the message, including warnings for speed limit decreases, emergency vehicles on your route, and more.

These are all features that were previously announced, but it appears Waze is hinting that it’s ready to roll these features out widely.

If you’re a Waze user, get ready for the navigation tool to get a little more helpful. It appears that several new features will be coming to the app soon. The company says that these features will help make your drive smoother and safer.

In a Reddit post (via 9to5Google), a user shared an email they received from Waze detailing upcoming features headed to the platform. Specifically, the message highlights five new features. According to Waze, these features are expected to arrive in the coming weeks.

The first feature on the list is warnings for speed bumps, sharp curves, and toll booths. Next up, you can expect clearer instructions when entering a roundabout, including which lane to choose and where to exit. Waze will also learn and highlight your favorite routes, in addition to offering the fastest routes. If there’s a decrease in the speed limit ahead, you’ll get an alert ahead of time. And finally, you’ll be notified if there are emergency vehicles on the road you’re traveling on. This last feature is available for drivers in the US, Canada, Mexico, and France.

Although users are just now getting this email, this isn’t the first time we’ve heard of these features. In fact, Waze announced all of these features in March 2024, claiming that they would roll out that month. While a few of these features have since become available to some users, there are plenty of Waze users who are still waiting. It appears this email is suggesting that Waze is finally ready to bring these features to all of its users.

