Google is shuttering the Fitbit website in less than a week

TL;DR Fitbit.com is currently displaying a banner announcing its move to the Google Store on October 1.

Starting next month, the Google Store will become the new online destination for all Fitbit products and services.

Google’s integration of Fitbit into its broader ecosystem has taken another significant step forward. Starting today, visitors to fitbit.com will see a banner announcing that the Fitbit store is moving to the Google Store. The banner reads, “On 10/1, the Fitbit store is moving. Shop Fitbit on Google Store.” (h/t: 9to5Google)

As of next month, fitbit.com will be fully replaced by the Google Store, where customers will be able to find Fitbit products under the “Watches & Trackers” section, alongside Google’s Pixel Watch lineup. The page assures users that the Google Store is their new home for all things Fitbit and provides links to manage Fitbit accounts, access support, terms of service, and more.

This shift has been in the making for several months, signaling Google’s intention to consolidate Fitbit’s online presence with its other products. The migration first became noticeable in January when support articles from help.fitbit.com were transferred to Google’s existing support platform at support.google.com.

By April, Fitbit’s online store had shut down and replaced with Google Store for a unified shopping experience. Later in the summer, Fitbit took another step toward this consolidation by integrating the Fitbit.com dashboard into the Fitbit app, marking the end of browser access to the dashboard after July 8, 2024.

Though it seems likely that Google will never release another Fitbit-branded smartwatch, the fitness trackers that established Fitbit’s reputation in the market are expected to continue. With Google still investing in Fitbit’s hardware and software, the brand seems poised to retain its position in the fitness tracking space despite Google’s broader consolidation efforts.

