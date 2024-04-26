This 48% price drop on the Fitbit Versa 4 looks too good to be true

Kris Carlon / Android Authority

Having done this for a long time, an Amazon deal occasionally jumps off the page as being possibly too good to be true. A crazy 48% price drop on the Fitbit Versa 4 caught us by surprise for the right reasons today, with the fitness tracker plummeting by $95 on the site right now. Fitbit Versa 4 for 104.96 ($95 off)

The reason this Versa 4 offer stands out is that the device has never previously sold below $140 in almost two years on the market, so this smashes the previous all-time low. It’s also only available in the black/graphite colorway. That isn’t a red flag — the device is being sold by Amazon, not a third party — but it does suggest to us that it could be a price glitch that may revert by the time this article is published.

Fitbit Versa 4 Fitbit Versa 4 Fitbit's smartwatches feature fantastic battery life and a variety of useful health and fitness tool An overhauled design and the return of a physical button make the Versa 4 a user-friendly device that's comfortable, light, and attractive. It delivers many of Fitbit's most powerful tools including detailed sleep tracking and an excellent companion app. Most importantly, the Versa 4 offers a more affordable option to those who don't need the added health sensors found on the pricier Sense lineup. See price at Amazon Save $94.99

The Fitbit offers a significant design improvement over its predecessors, making it lighter and more comfortable. It introduces a much-appreciated physical button and features a durable AMOLED display, effective for use in various lighting conditions. Of course, you’re also getting the brand’s expansive activity tracking, including steps, heart rate, and sleep stages, alongside built-in GPS functionality.

The smartwatch supports essentials like Google Maps, Google Wallet, and Fitbit Pay, and allows for voice interactions via Amazon Alexa. Battery life is also impressive, capable of running for several days on a single charge. It isn’t the best fitness tracker on the market, but it’s more than worth a look at this incredible discount.

We hope we’re wrong and this deal lasts for days, but we wouldn’t bet on it. Hit the widget above to see if you’ve found it in time.

