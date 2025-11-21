Hot deal: Score 40% savings on the Fitbit Versa 4 in the Black Friday sale

Kris Carlon / Android Authority

The Fitbit Versa 4 isn’t the latest fitness tracker on the market, but for those seeking a well-rounded wearable, it’s still a solid option. With a Black Friday deal slashing the price by a full 40%, it’s an even more tempting prospect. The $80 price drop reduces it from its $200 retail price to just $119.95, down from $199.95, and hasn’t been cheaper all year.

The Fitbit Versa 4 boasts several attractive features. It has built-in GPS, continuous heart-rate monitoring, and over 40 exercise modes to choose from. It also provides SpO₂ tracking and a Daily Readiness Score, which can be great motivators for any fitness journey. Fitbit Versa 4 for $119.95 (40% off)

If you’re into sleep tracking, its smart sleep analysis with Smart Wake can be quite insightful. The device is designed with a lightweight aluminum body and an AMOLED touchscreen, offering water resistance up to 50 meters.

You won’t find music storage or Google Assistant, but it does offer Amazon Alexa support and notifications for calls and texts, making it quite versatile. With a battery life that typically lasts six days or more, this smartwatch is packed with functionality to power you through your workout. This current deal is an excellent opportunity to snag a handy piece of wearable tech at a great value.

