Andy Walker / Android Authority

While it’s not the newest model, we still consider the Fitbit Versa 2 one of the best Fitbit devices available. For under $200, it offers a solid entry point into the Fitbit ecosystem and an affordable option for basic tracking. But what if your go-to workout takes place in the pool? Find out if the Fitbit Versa 2 is waterproof.

Is the Fitbit Versa 2 waterproof? The Fitbit Versa 2 features water resistance up to 50 meters. In other words, the device is built to withstand splashes and is safe to swim in, but it is not entirely waterproof. Importantly, the wearable’s water resistance can also degrade over time. Dropping the device or exposing it to soaps, sprays, or lotions can diminish the Versa 2’s durability. Likewise, high velocity water, such as that experienced during water skiing, can also damage the device.

If your Fitbit Versa 2 gets wet, it is important to dry the the watch completely as well as your wrist. Trapping moisture below your watch can lead to skin irritation. Additionally, not all accessories are water resistant. Metal and leather watch bands, for example, are not suitable for swimming.

FAQs

Can I swim with my Fitbit Versa 2? The Versa 2 is safe to wear while swimming at depth up to 50 meters.

Can I shower with my Fitbit Versa 2? According to Fitbit, it is okay to wear your Versa 2 in the shower, but taking it off instead may prolong the device’s life span. Exposure to soaps and shampoos can be damaging to the wearable.

Can you wear the Fitbit Versa 2 in the sauna? You should not take your Versa 2 into a sauna or hot tub.

Can I wear my Fitbit Versa 2 in the ocean? The Versa 2 is not designed to be used in salt water.

