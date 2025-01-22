Fitbit rolls out fix for Sense and Versa 3 overheating battery, offers $50 credit

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

TL;DR Google is rolling out a firmware update to a “limited number” of Fitbit Sense and Fitbit Versa 3 devices.

These devices are said to be at risk of their batteries overheating.

Your device will factory reset if you don’t install the update within a few days after receiving it.

You may remember that out of the blue, Google surprised Pixel 4a owners earlier this month with a new update. The update was part of what the company called the Pixel 4a Battery Performance Program, which aimed to improve the phone’s battery life and stability. Now the tech giant is launching a similar program for Fitbit Sense and Fitbit Versa 3 devices.

In a support document, Google warns that a “limited number” of Fitbit Sense and Fitbit Versa 3 devices are at risk of their batteries overheating. These devices, which became available around the same time as the Pixel 4a, will need a firmware update to reduce this risk.

The company emphasizes that not all Sense and Versa 3 devices are affected, and you can check to see if your device is impacted. For those with an impacted device, you should get an email from Google letting you know when the firmware is available to install. If you regularly sync your device to the Fitbit app, you should also get a notification on your watch and in the Fitbit app.

The firmware is a bit of a double-edged sword in that it will improve battery stability but it will also reduce battery capacity to lessen the risk of overheating. So you may find that you need to charge your watch more frequently than before. If you’re not a fan of having less battery capacity, you’ll just have to live with it as it looks like Google isn’t giving you a choice.

The company explains that you’ll need to install the update manually when it becomes available. If you get the update and don’t install it within the next few days, your device will factory reset and the firmware will install automatically. So unless you want all of your on-device data to be wiped out, you’ll want to install the update as soon as possible.

Just like with the Pixel 4a, if you have an impacted device, you could be eligible for an “appeasement of $50 USD (converted to your local currency).” You’ll need to visit the registration page and fill out the form to determine if you’re eligible. But you’ll have to submit your registration within the year as it appears this offer ends on January 21, 2026.

